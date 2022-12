KARACHI: Some five companies from Pakistan participated in the Automechanika Dubai 2022 held from November 22 to 24, 2022.

The 19th edition of Automechanika Dubai 2022 brought together over 1000 exhibitors from 58 countries, 20 official country pavilions and more than 20,000 visitors from 130 countries all around the world.

Atlas Battery, Hussein Engineering Works, Osaka Batteries, Panther Tyres and Rastgar Engineering from Pakistan participated.

