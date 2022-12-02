AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
EFERT 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
EPCL 50.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.73%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
FNEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.38%)
MLCF 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.63%)
OGDC 72.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
TRG 136.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.26%)
UNITY 17.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,227 Decreased By -28 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,515 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Sri Lankan shares mark best week in over 3 months

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 04:40pm
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, registering their best week in three-and-a-half months, lifted by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 7.63% through the week to 8,769.73, registering its best week since the second week of August.

The index closed 0.76% higher on the day at an over five-week high. On Thursday, the index notched a 0.61% gain, recording its best day in nearly five weeks.

Fitch late on Thursday downgraded Sri Lanka’s Long-Term local-currency debt rating by two notches to “CC” from “CCC”, citing a probable local-currency debt default in the face of high interest costs and tight domestic financing conditions.

Petroleum products supplier Lanka IOC PLC and lender Sampath Bank PLC were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 5.3% and 7.5%, respectively.

Trading volume dropped to 126.1 million shares from 176.6 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares gain for fifth day as inflation eases

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.01 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.05 million), compared with 3.11 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 1.22 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 3.84 billion rupees of shares, data showed.

