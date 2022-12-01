AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Sri Lankan shares gain for fifth day as inflation eases

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:17pm
Sri Lankan shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Thursday, boosted by expectations for a rebound in tourism in the crisis-hit nation as inflation eases.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was 0.61% higher at 8,703.79, finishing at its highest level in a month.

The index rose 0.57% in November, after a 13.38% decline in the previous month.

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate, the Colombo Consumer Price index (CCPI) eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the country’s statistics department said after markets closed on Wednesday.

The island nation hopes to double tourist arrivals to 1.5 million next year and bring in $5 billion in vital foreign exchange, the tourism minister said on Thursday.

Sri Lankan shares extend climb as financials rise

Cigarette firms Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and LOLC Holdings PLC were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 6.5% and 3.6%, respectively.

Trading volumes fell to 176.6 million shares from 281.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.11 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.57 million), compared with 3.35 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 926.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.08 billion rupees, data showed.

