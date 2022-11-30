AGL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
ANL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.43%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.47%)
FCCL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
FLYNG 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.14%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
MLCF 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 142.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.9%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares extend climb as financials rise

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2022 04:44pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, lifted by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 3.30% to 8,651.23, marking its best day since Aug. 12. On Tuesday, the index notched a 0.79% gain, closing at an over two-week high.

CSE All-Share index rose 0.57% in November, having fallen 13.38% the previous month.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate, the Colombo Consumer Price index (CCPI) eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the country’s statistics department said after markets closed on Wednesday.

The country’s state finance minister, Shehan Semasinghe, said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday that he expects inflation to hover around 30% to 32% in 2023, adding that the island nation is targeting a return to pre-crisis growth levels by 2026

LOLC Finance Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 20% and 9%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares fall nearly 2% after central bank holds rates

Trading volumes rose to 281.4 million shares from 100.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.20 million), compared with 2.88 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 361.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, selling shares worth 3.03 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares extend climb as financials rise

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar for second day

Punjab local government election to be held in April: ECP

Govt remains committed to eliminate interest-based banking system in Pakistan: Dar

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Former China leader Jiang Zemin dead: state media

Sri Lanka’s debt to China close to 20% of public external debt

OPEC+ decision to hold virtual meeting signals little likelihood of policy change

Stomach bug sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test

PM tells Jefferies Group team: Steps taken to stabilise economy

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Read more stories