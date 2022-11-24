AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares fall nearly 2% after central bank holds rates

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 05:08pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed down on Thursday, snapping a two-day rally, after the island nation’s central bank held rates as widely expected.

The CSE All-Share index fell 1.8% to close at 8,028.14, dragged down by losses in industrial and consumer staples stocks. The index, which had gained about 5% in the past couple of sessions, posted its biggest intraday percentage loss in a week on Thursday.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) on Thursday in its monetary policy meeting confirmed an expected decision to hold its two policy rates steady, citing a need to curb demand in the economy.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and energy company Lanka IOC PLC were the biggest drags to the CSE All-Share index, falling 5.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher ahead of central bank rate decision

Trading volume fell to 32.9 million shares in the session, from 57.5 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell marginally to 1.45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.99 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling stocks worth 65.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, offloading shares worth 1.43 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares fall nearly 2% after central bank holds rates

President House to issue 'official handout' on COAS appointment today: Fawad

Rupee falls marginally, settles at 223.92 against US dollar

Pakistan does not face any risk of default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Hubco takes legal action against CPHGC encashment notice

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

Pakistan ‘treading path’ to launching its own digital currency: SBP

India’s cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases concerns about tight supply

Afghan women protest on eve of UN day against violence

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

Read more stories