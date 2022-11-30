Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed on Wednesday Azam Nazeer Tarar as law minister, a month after the latter had handed in his resigation letter, citing personal reasons for wanting to step down from the role.

On Tuesday (November 29), the PM rejected Tarar's resignation and instructed him to resume his duties from today (November 30).

A delegation of federal ministers led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb among others visited Tarar’s residence in Islamabad.

The delegation conveyed PM Shehbaz's message to Tarar, who agreed to take over the responsibilities as a federal minister once again.

Tarar assumed charge of his office in Islamabad soon after he was notified as the law minister, as per Radio Pakistan.

Following Tarar's appointment, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs will cease to hold the portfolio of law and justice.

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as law minister

Back in October, Tarar had handed in his resignation letter, in which he said he had to step down due to "personal reasons".

"In terms of Clause (3) of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Pakistan, I hereby resign from my office," his resignation letter read, adding that he was honoured to have served under the "able leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif."

However, reports suggested that some powerful circles were upset with Tarar over sloganeering at Asma Jahangir conference in his presence.

Reports also suggested that Tarar was not happy with the government’s decision to support elevation of junior judges to the Supreme Court.

“It was regrettable and hurtful to see sloganeering from a small group of lawyers at Asma Jahangir Conference. Those who resorted to emotional sloganeering forgot the steps taken by the government as well as efforts and sacrifices of the institutions. We all want a strong Pakistan,” Tarar tweeted before tendering his resignation.