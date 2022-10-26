AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Pakistan

Federal law minister resigns

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: Azam Nazeer Tarar stepped down on Tuesday as federal minister for law and justice, citing personal reasons. In his letter addressed to President Arif Alvi, dated October 24, Tarar said that he was unable to discharge his duties due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, reports suggested that some powerful circles were upset with Tarar over sloganeering at Asma Jahangir conference in his presence. Reports also suggested that Tarar was not happy with the government’s decision to support elevation of junior judges to the Supreme Court.

“It was regrettable and hurtful to see sloganeering from a small group of lawyers at Asma Jahangir Conference. Those who resorted to emotional sloganeering forgot the steps taken by the government as well as efforts and sacrifices of the institutions. We all want a strong Pakistan,” Tarar tweeted before tendering resignation.

