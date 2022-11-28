AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.78%)
ANL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.55%)
AVN 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.27%)
EFERT 80.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.78%)
FCCL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.72%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.35%)
FNEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3%)
GGGL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.97%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.5%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.17%)
LOTCHEM 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-7.88%)
OGDC 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.5%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.01%)
PIBTL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.7%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
TPL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.84%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.95%)
TREET 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.66%)
TRG 144.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.21%)
UNITY 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.91%)
WAVES 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.16%)
BR100 4,252 Decreased By -78.6 (-1.81%)
BR30 15,883 Decreased By -413.4 (-2.54%)
KSE100 42,295 Decreased By -608.9 (-1.42%)
KSE30 15,575 Decreased By -230.6 (-1.46%)
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $14.06-3/4

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 11:01am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may retest a support at $14.06-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $13.93-1/2.

The bounce triggered by the support seems to have ended around a resistance at $14.45, as strongly suggested by the drop from the Nov. 25 high of $14.48.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave (c), which could travel to $13.62-1/4, the starting point of the preceding wave (b).

Resistance is at $14.30-1/2, a break above could lead to a gain into $14.37-3/4 to $14.45 range.

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a falling trendline again, despite its repeated attempts.

HCCI chief calls for early clearance of soybean oilseed from port

The failures only underpin the wave count that a wave C is unfolding.

This wave could eventually travel far below the bottom of the wave A at $12.97.

