Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee fell marginally against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.73, after a decline of Re0.07 during intra-day trading.

On Monday, rupee had depreciated to settle at 223.66 after a decrease of Re0.49 or 0.22%.

Recently, the rupee has been on a downward trajectory against the greenback amid reports that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been further delayed as the lender wants first to finalise the macroeconomic framework and then it would send the mission to Pakistan.

Internationally, the dollar pared some of its strong overnight gains on Tuesday after investors flocked to the safe-haven currency on nerves over China’s COVID flare ups, though cautious risk sentiment kept the greenback in demand.

China’s capital warned on Monday that it was facing its most severe test of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a surge in COVID cases sparking fresh restriction measures. Deaths from the virus were also recorded in Beijing for the first time since late May.

The US dollar index was last 0.06% lower at 107.71. It had risen close to 0.8% overnight, the largest daily gain since November 3.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday, a day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.

This is an intra-day update