AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French govt slashes unemployment benefits

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
Follow us

PARIS: The French government said Monday that jobseekers would see the amount of time they can claim benefits cut by 25 percent from next year as part of a contested reform designed to help fill vacant positions.

Under the current rules, anyone under the age of 53 can claim a maximum two years of compensation after losing their job, while the over-55s are eligible for three years.

By reducing the time by a quarter from February 2023, Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said Monday he hoped that 100,000-150,000 people would return to the labour market earlier than expected next year.

“We’re keeping one of the most generous systems in Europe,” he added in a comment designed to reassure workers worried about their rights being eroded.

The new regime was made possible by a law passed by parliament last week that gave the government powers to change the unemployment system by decree, depending on the state of the labour market.

The idea proposed by President Emmanuel Macron is that benefits would be available for longer during economic downturns and restricted during times of labour shortages.

Despite high inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine, France’s unemployment rate has fallen steadily to 7.3 percent amid complaints from many employers that they are unable to find people willing to fill vacancies.

The head of the Medef business association, Hubert Mongon, hailed the change as “going in the right direction” in encouraging people back to work.

All of France’s trade unions have opposed the changes, which are part of centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business agenda designed to reduce the country’s chronic high unemployment and high levels of public spending.

unemployment Emmanuel Macron French government Olivier Dussopt France’s unemployment rate

Comments

1000 characters

French govt slashes unemployment benefits

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Pak soldier martyred

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

New COAS: appointment process begins

Intraparty polls to be held on Dec 30th, PML-N tells ECP

Toshakhana Reference: IK summoned by district & sessions court

Read more stories