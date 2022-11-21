Transgender activists seek rights and protection

KARACHI: Hundreds of transgender activists and their supporters protested Sunday to campaign for equal rights and raise awareness of discrimination against the community.

The protest comes days after the local release of “Joyland”, a controversial movie about a married man’s affair with a transgender woman that was initially banned following complaints by Islamist groups.

“The time has come for us to tell people who we are and what our demands are,” protest march organiser Shahzadi Rai told AFP.

“We are human beings and have the same heart, the same feelings, and same emotions that you have.”

Despite a rich history in South Asia, most transgender Pakistanis are forced to live on the fringes of society — often resorting to begging, dancing at weddings, or sex work for survival.

Protesters chanted and sang while carrying placards calling for the rights of the transgender community.

A prominent slogan was “Women, life and liberty” — a rallying call for the current women-led protests in Iran.

“No matter what our gender ... we should get equal rights,” popular Pakistan classical dancer Sheema Kirmani said.

Participants gave fiery speeches and put on lively dance performances, and also held a symbolic funeral for transgender victims of violence.

According to Amnesty International, 18 transgender people have been killed in Pakistan since October last year.