AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Police in IIOJ&K raid journalists’ houses over online threats

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
Follow us

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Indian Police raided the houses of several journalists on Saturday in an investigation of anonymous online threats to around a dozen journalists in Indian Illegally Held Jammu and Kashmir, a top police official said.

Police have blamed Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Toiba and its offshoot the Resistance Front for the threats. New Delhi has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region since the late 1980s.

Local journalist Sajad Ahmad Kralyari was detained for questioning during the raid, and his laptop, camera and cellphone were seized, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

The raids were at the houses of half a dozen journalists, including writer and author Gouhar Geelani, the official said.

Geelani, Kralyari and the other journalists could not be reached for comment and their phones were switched off.

“The searches were conducted at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam in connection with the investigation of the case related to recent threats to journalists,” the official said.

Also raided was the house of a lawyer who has been representing defendants in anti-militancy cases.

Online posts, accusing journalists of being “collaborators” with Indian security agencies, threatened employees of three Kashmir-based, “Delhi-backed, Indian army-sponsored” media houses for “spreading fake narratives”.

IIOJ&K Laskhar e Toiba Sajad Ahmad Kralyari

Comments

1000 characters

Police in IIOJ&K raid journalists’ houses over online threats

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

REITs fund size hits Rs98.344bn mark: SECP chief

WB satisfied with Pakistan Community Support Project implementation

Gold, oil and US equity indices: FY22 PMEX trading stands at Rs3.867trn

Diplomatic ties set up with Dominican Republic

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

People without taxable income: LHC declares collection of advance income tax ‘unlawful’

Read more stories