FCA, QTA: KE seeks adjustments

Mushtaq Ghumman Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 10:24am
ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has sought negative adjustment of Rs 1.9 per unit in its Fuel Charges Adjustment of FCA for October 2022 and Rs 7.833 per unit in Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for first quarter (July-September) 2022-23.

Central Power Purchasing Agency –Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has proposed a positive adjustment of Paisa 25 per unit in FCA for October 2022. The data submitted by KE indicates a negative financial impact of Rs 3.157 billion in FCA for the month of October 2022 which will be refunded to the consumers. Its negative impact would be Rs 1.883 per unit in the bills of October 2022 to be recovered in December 2022. In September 2022, negative impact of FCA was Rs 5.1216 per unit.

According to KE, the calculation for the month of October 2022 for purchases from CPPA-G is based on the former’s requested fuel rate for the month and is subject to actualization based on Nepra’s decision for the month of October 2022. Moreover, instalment of GIDC arrears was being billed by SSGC as per Supreme Court verdict of November 02, 2020.

September FCA: NEPRA approves Rs5.13 per unit refund to KE consumers

However, Nepra in its FCA decision for the month of June 2021 has stated “considering the fact that K-Electric has obtained stay order from the SHC in the matter, it has been decided not to allow any amount on account of GIDC till final decision by the SHC. Accordingly, amount of GIDC will be claimed as per the final decision of SHC.”

Nepra approves paisa 51/kWh raise in KE’s tariff

QTA for July-September 2022-23: according to KE’s data, the total negative impact of QTA for first quarter of FY 2022-23 will be Rs 34 billion @ of Rs 7.833 per unit. Nepra is to hear both FCA and QTA adjustment requests of KE on November 30, 2022.

