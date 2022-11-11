September FCA: NEPRA approves Rs5.13 per unit refund to KE consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved a refund of Rs5.13 per unit in power tariff for K-Electric consumers for the month of September 2022.

In a notification issued by Nepra, it said that the refund shall be applicable on all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming upto 300 units, agriculture consumers and electric vehicle charging station (EVCS).

KE seeks negative adjustment in its Sept tariff

“It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having time of use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level,” the notifications said. “The decrease shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to them in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.”

K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2022, in the billing month of November 2022.

The K-Electric had sought Rs4.72 per unit decrease in power tariff for consumers.

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

On October 16, K-Electric sought the reduction in its tariff for September 2022 to refund Rs7.74 billion to its consumers, whereas Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) intends to pass on positive adjustment of Rs0.2046 per kWh to distribution company consumers for September under monthly FCA mechanism.

Both K-Electric and CPPA-G submitted their requests for adjustments in their FCAs in accordance with available data.

It is presumed that tariffs for both K-Electric and distribution companies will remain the same in November.

According to data submitted by CPPA-G, in September 2022, hydel generation was 4,403.81 GWh 34.20% of total generation against 5,353.69 GWh in August constituting 38.10% of total generation.

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,449.20 GWh in September, 11.25% of total generation against 2,163.01 Gwh in August 2022 which was 15.39% of total generation. The price of coal generation has also reduced to Rs17.9796 per kWh in September which was Rs20.5441 per unit in August.

Generation from RFO was 1,080.48 GWh in September and constituted 8.39% of total generation against 1,021.38 GWh or 7.27% of total generation in August. The generation cost on RFO was recorded at Rs34.6142 per kWh in September slightly less than Rs35.6145 per kWh in August.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,205.50 GWh in September 2022, 9.36% of total generation against 1,315.21 GWh, 9.36% of total generation in August. However, generation cost on gas has increased to Rs10.7489 per kWh against Rs10.4930 per unit in August 2022.