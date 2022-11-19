Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Oilboy Energy Limited 18-11-2022 11:00
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Limited 21-11-2022 14:30
Ghani Chemical
Industries Limited 21-11-2022 10:30
Bawany Air Products
Limited 23-11-2022 14:00
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering 24-11-2022 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 25-11-2022 11:30
Engro Fertilizers
Limited 25-11-2022 09:30
Dadex Eternit
Limited 25-11-2022 11:30
Engro Fertilizers
Limited 28-11-2022 10:30
Globe Textile Mills
Limited 28-11-2022 11:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments