BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Oilboy Energy Limited                18-11-2022     11:00
Fatima Fertilizer 
Company Limited                      21-11-2022     14:30
Ghani Chemical 
Industries Limited                   21-11-2022     10:30
Bawany Air Products 
Limited                              23-11-2022     14:00
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                          24-11-2022     11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  25-11-2022     11:30
Engro Fertilizers 
Limited                              25-11-2022     09:30
Dadex Eternit 
Limited                              25-11-2022     11:30
Engro Fertilizers 
Limited                              28-11-2022     10:30
Globe Textile Mills 
Limited                              28-11-2022     11:30
=========================================================

