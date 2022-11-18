AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
AVN 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
GGGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.13%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.82%)
UNITY 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
WAVES 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool chairman says owners FSG exploring sale of club

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2022 07:13pm
Follow us

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has said the Premier League side’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were exploring a sale of the club, but there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

FSG, which completed a 300 million pounds ($358 million) takeover of Liverpool in 2010, earlier this month responded to reports of a sale by saying it would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool’s “best interest”.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” Werner told the Boston Globe newspaper.

“One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”

Head coach Juergen Klopp said last week a potential change in Liverpool’s ownership would not affect his commitment to the club and played down talk of a sale.

Since FSG took over Liverpool, the club won their first Premier League title in the 2019-20 season while they have also reached the Champions League final three times under Klopp, winning the title in 2019.

They are currently sixth in the league with 22 points from 14 games, with the domestic campaign paused for the World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for 4.25 billion pounds.

Premier League Liverpool Fenway Sports Group FSG

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool chairman says owners FSG exploring sale of club

Amendment to Army Act will be challenged in courts: Imran Khan

PM to appoint new army chief as per law: Asif Ali Zardari

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Foreign Minister Bilawal eyes extension in GSP+ status after FATF grey-list exit

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

Pakistan's power generation cost dips 9% month-on-month in Oct

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

SBP suspends authorisation of 2 currency exchange companies over 'serious violations'

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

Read more stories