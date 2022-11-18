AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.63%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
GGL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.44%)
TREET 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.01%)
UNITY 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,301 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.26%)
BR30 16,109 Decreased By -123.7 (-0.76%)
KSE100 42,719 Decreased By -101 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -61.8 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 223.17 against US dollar

  • In the last six trading sessions, rupee has lost Rs1.75 or 0.78% against the greenback.
Recorder Report Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 03:34pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee maintained its downward trend against the US dollar, falling 0.22% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 223.17 after a decline of Re0.50. In the last six trading sessions, the currency has lost Rs1.75 or 0.78% against the greenback.

On Thursday, rupee had depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 222.67 after a decline of Re0.26 or 0.12%.

In a key development, talks on ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Enhanced Fund Facility (EFF) have been further delayed as the Fund linked the arrival of its mission to Islamabad with the finalisation of macroeconomic framework with necessary adjustments.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said that the date has not yet been finalised as the Fund wants to first finalise the macroeconomic framework and then it would send the mission to Pakistan.

The development is expected to irk market sentiments, after Pakistan's perceived risk of default, measured by the 5-year credit default swap (CDS), hit 75.5% just days ago, owing to uncertainty over the IMF ninth review.

Internationally, the dollar was headed for its best week in a month on Friday, as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and stronger-than-expected retail sales data have put the brakes on a pullback that was triggered by signs of softening inflation.

The US dollar index is up about 0.1% so far this week to 106.53, stabilising after a small miss on US inflation last week triggered one of the dollar’s sharpest weekly drops in the free-floating exchange rate era on excitement about an end to rate hikes.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday as geopolitical tensions eased slightly and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to worries over demand in the world's largest crude importer.

IMF Dollar rate Exchange rate Interbank PKR VS USD IMF Pakistan usd rate pkr rate rupee rate INTRADAY

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 223.17 against US dollar

Targeted assistance: IMF appears ready to take the long view

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

India’s Modi says digital currencies being used to fund terror

Amazon confirms it has begun laying off employees

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Read more stories