Nov 14, 2022
Pakistan

Giving up conspiracy narrative not an end, we want answers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Information minister blames Imran for playing with national interest, foreign policy
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2022 07:25pm
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan cannot end the “lie of foreign conspiracy by putting it behind him” and he will have to answer the public about creating a confusion spreading false narratives.

She was responding to Imran’s comments in an interview with the Financial Times in which he expressed desire to restore relations with Washington.

In a series of tweets, she said “withdrawing without giving an answer is not enough. I question the people who support Imran Khan.

Conspiracy being hatched behind closed doors to kill me, says Imran Khan at Sialkot rally

“You played with national interest and termed the Parliament, armed forces and institutions traitors therefore just saying it's behind me and it's over cannot provide a closure,” she said. “Imran Khan has given up the narrative of the American conspiracy after making the country angry. Imran Khan thinks his supporters are fools.”

Imran Khan has dismissed the narrative of US conspiracy, imported government and regime change because it never existed, she said.

“Today, the true face of the so-called Haqeeqi Azadi has been exposed completely,” the minister said. “Imran Khan put Pakistan's foreign relations in serious danger just for the sake of power.”

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Meanwhile, in the interview, Imran said he will no longer “blame” the US and wants a “dignified” relationship if re-elected.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s over; it’s behind me,” he said of the alleged conspiracy, which both PM Shehbaz Sharif and the US had denied.

“The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States.

“Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that, I blame my own government more than the US.”

