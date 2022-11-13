Dar in talks with Dubai banks

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held meetings in Dubai with management of the leading commercial banks, which deal commercially with Pakistan and Ministry of Finance.

These banks including Dubai Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank and Emirates NBD, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

The commercial banks reposed their confidence in current economic policies of the government and reiterated their continued support to Pakistan.