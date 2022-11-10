Dun & Bradstreet says it now has 500m D-U-N-S Numbers in its database

KARACHI: The Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business data and analytics for decision-making, on Wednesday announced that its database of the renowned D-U-N-S® Number had crossed over 500 million records in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud.

The D-U-N-S® Number is a unique nine-digit identifier for businesses. D-U-N-S®, which stands for Data Universal Numbering System, is used to maintain up-to-date and timely information on over half a billion global businesses including about 100,000 Pakistani businesses.

The D-U-N-S® Number is used around the world to identify and access information on businesses. It identifies a company’s business profile, and the information in it can help potential partners, suppliers, vendors, clients, and lenders learn about them and make informed decisions about working with them.

Companies and governments around the world trust the D-U-N-S® Number to verify the legitimacy of a business. “For decades companies have been using the D-U-N-S® Number to become credible and visible, find reliable businesses to work with, and become the foundation stone of an identity and business profile that drives business performance,” said Nauman Lakhani, the country manager of Dun & Bradstreet in Pakistan.

