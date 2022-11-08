AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
'Farcical FIR': Imran Khan says his lawyers will convey his position

  • When we are so close to our goal, no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle, former premier says
BR Web Desk Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 07:33pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his lawyers will give his position on the issue of the "farcical" First Information Report (FIR) regarding the gun attack.

The former premier in a series of tweets said that for the future of Pakistan, the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join the struggle for justice, rule of law, and freedom from foreign subservience. He said this was the goal of the "Haqeeqi Azadi" movement.

"All my life, I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state and my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation," he said. "Today the nation has awakened, understood, and risen in support of my message of justice, freedom, and national sovereignty."

"When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle," he added.

"Our peaceful protests and dialogue are only for Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi," PTI Chief wrote.

Imran's statement comes a day after the Punjab Police registered an FIR of the gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad on November 3.

A PTI supporter, Muazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including Imran, were wounded.

The FIR, a legal document that is usually supposed to be registered within 24 hours of an incident, was registered after a lapse of over 96 hours.

Punjab police registers FIR of gun attack on Imran Khan

The development comes hours after the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the Inspector-General (IG) Punjab police to register an FIR in the case.

The IG Punjab police had earlier refused to lodge an FIR, as the PTI chief wanted to have it registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior official of the Pakistan Army.

Despite the PTI chief's insistence, the FIR, registered at the Wazirabad police station, does not mention the names demanded by Imran Khan.

It includes sections related to terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and others. It listed Naveed Meher, the alleged shooter in the attack, as the prime suspect.

PTI rejects FIR

Reacting to the development, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that his party will not accept an FIR that doesn't mention the names demanded by Imran Khan.

"PTI had made its position clear that it will not accept any FIR if it does not include the names of Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer," Fawad said in a tweet.

