MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 31-10-2022
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec Azgard Nine Ltd. 100,000 9.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 9.40
Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec Engro Fertilizers 15,000 82.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 82.00
BMA Capital Punjab Capital Sec Ghani Global Holding 90,000 15.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 15.30
Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec Int. Steels 15,000 52.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 52.25
Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec Kot Addu Power Co. 50,000 26.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 26.37
Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec Pak Elektron 100,000 15.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 15.54
Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec TPL Properties Ltd 100,000 16.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 16.94
Total Turnover 470,000
