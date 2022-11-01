KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (October 31, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 31-10-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec Azgard Nine Ltd. 100,000 9.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 9.40 Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec Engro Fertilizers 15,000 82.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 82.00 BMA Capital Punjab Capital Sec Ghani Global Holding 90,000 15.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 15.30 Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec Int. Steels 15,000 52.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 52.25 Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec Kot Addu Power Co. 50,000 26.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 26.37 Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec Pak Elektron 100,000 15.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 15.54 Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H Sec TPL Properties Ltd 100,000 16.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 16.94 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 470,000 =================================================================================================================

