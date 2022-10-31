Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.12% in the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 222.21, an appreciation of Re0.26 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

During the previous week, the rupee fell 0.73% against the US dollar but it was its reported shortage in the open market and the long-march announcement by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that caused a bit of a stir among official circles.

After back-to-back gains on Monday and Tuesday, the rupee endured three successive falls to close at 222.47 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

In a key development on Saturday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar informed that the government has initiated efforts to control volatility in the exchange market and keep the exchange rate at its real value.

Dar warned of strict action against those institutions, found to be involved in unlawful practices. He strictly asked banks and ECs to avoid manipulation of the dollar.

The Ministry of Finance in its Economic Update and Outlook for October 2022 said that for the future path of inflation, the exchange rate is of utmost importance.

“Moderating inflation also contributes to exchange rate stability, which in the benign case may generate a virtuous inflation-exchange rate cycle. Further, exchange rate stability requires sound economic fundamentals. Besides inflation, also a manageable current account deficit and guaranteed financing of this deficit by healthy financial inflows are required. When markets get convinced about these prospects, speculative bubbles in the exchange market would be highly unlikely,” read the report.

Globally, the US dollar advanced on Monday after strong consumer spending data pointed to persistent underlying inflation pressure, cooling bets that the US Federal Reserve could signal a slowdown in its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index firmed at 110.81, pushing some distance away from a one-month trough of 109.53 hit last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Monday on concerns that widening COVID-19 curbs in China will curtail demand, offsetting signs that output at the top US shale field is losing steam.

This is an intra-day update