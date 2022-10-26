AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Advisory on IPO, listing on PSX: HBL, Arif Habib Ltd sign MoU with Ghani Ceramics Ltd

Press Release Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
LAHORE: HBL and Arif Habib Limited have formed a consortium for providing advisory services in respect of the Initial Public Offering and listing of Ghani Ceramics Limited on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. A signing ceremony was held at the Head Office of Ghani Group in Lahore.

Ghani Ceramics Limited is a concern of Ghani Group; a reputed business house with interests in container glass, float glass, value-added glass, mining, ceramics, etc. The main business activity of Ghani Ceramics is the manufacturing of floor & wall tiles, its unit is located in Faisalabad.

Commenting on the occasion, Chairman – Ghani Group, said, “Ghani is one of the few Sharia-compliant groups of Pakistan and has been managing all their short term & long-term requirements through equity. He added that our mission is to be successful by effectively & efficiently utilizing our philosophies so that we achieve & maintain constantly the High Standards of Product Quality & Customer Satisfaction. I am confident about the company’s growth and safe future. With the assistance of strong and professional management of HBL and Arif Habib, Ghani Ceramics will aim to make a successful IPO in Pakistan.”

Commenting on the ceremony, Muhammad Nassir Salim, Head Branch Banking & Acting Head Islamic Banking – HBL, said, “HBL is the largest bank in Pakistan and offers its clients the widest range of products suite and excellence in customer service. We are confident that we will provide Ghani Ceramics Limited with the best financial advice available. The partnership with Ghani Group will be further strengthened as a result of this engagement.”

Commenting on the ceremony, Shahid Ali Habib, CEO - Arif Habib Limited, said, “AHL a market leader in Equity IPOs, is honoured to be associated with a blue-chip company like Ghani Ceramics. Through this IPO, Ghani Ceramics’ market position will be further strengthened.”

