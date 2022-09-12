AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Willing to talk to govt if it is ready for new elections: Imran Khan

  • Former premier says fresh general elections only option to avoid a political crisis
BR Web Desk Published September 12, 2022
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Monday that he was willing to engage with the current government if it was ready to announce new elections.

In an interview with journalist Kamran Khan on Dunya News, he said: “The country is facing unprecedented circumstances, and fresh general elections is the only option to avoid a political crisis.”

“The country is facing extraordinary circumstances […] in this time we need to think about what decisions to take.”

The former premier reiterated that economic stability in the country won’t arrive before political stability. “Pakistan is going toward a serious default which is why I keep saying that we need fresh elections,” he said.

Imran said that the economic fallout of the floods will come in the coming months. “Tell me […] Do they have a solution? Exports are falling, loans are rising, remittances are falling […] your capacity to give loans is shrinking and at the same time, IMF (International Monetary Fund) is saying power bills will become more expensive.”

Criticising the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the current political crisis, Imran said that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan was his “biggest mistake”.

“They [establishment] became the umpire and presented this option and gave a guarantee he will be the right man,” he recalled. “But the ECP fully tried to make us lose in the [Punjab] by-elections.”

During the interview, he also suggested that the next Army Chief should be appointed after free and fair elections.

Earlier this month, the PTI chairman during a public rally in Faisalabad, alleged that the government was delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own when the incumbent retires in November.

The statement, however, did not sit well with the military establishment, which condemned it through a public statement.

“Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled-for statement about its senior leadership by the former premier,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that regrettably, an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people every day.

Following the criticism, Imran clarified that his criticism of the army was "constructive and for its own improvement."

“Those from the PML-N should get this straight that we are the people who would strengthen this country’s institutions,” he said while addressing a large public gathering in Peshawar.

“If we criticise our army, it is for their betterment. What we do is constructive criticism.”

He noted that his comments during the Faisalabad rally were blown out of proportion by the PDM leaders to create misunderstandings between the army and the country’s “largest party”.

“This gang of robbers has realised that they can’t defeat us. The three stooges know that they can’t win by playing the match […] So, now they are trying to disqualify me. They have declared me to be a terrorist in the court.”

Pakistan Army Imran Khan appointment of a new army chief army chief extension

Comments

1000 characters

Willing to talk to govt if it is ready for new elections: Imran Khan

Seventh successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 229.82 against US dollar

Karachi registers seven deaths from dengue fever in last 24 hours

Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

UN human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan

Digital Flood Dashboard launched to give public confidence in government activities

Range-bound trading, KSE-100 falls marginally

India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise

ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

Read more stories