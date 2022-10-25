French govt to keep on cooperating with Punjab on tourism sites: envoy

LAHORE: French Ambassador Nicolas Galey said on Monday that the French government will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government for the protection of tourism and historical places and this cooperation will be further promoted while a delegation of French educational institutions will visit Punjab soon.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in which it was agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, tourism, protection of historical places and information technology.

Ambassador’s wife Camelia Galey, head of the economic department Laruent Choption, political consular Sokrarith Henry, MNA Hussain Elahi, chief secretary, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others were also present.

“Some French companies are working in Punjab and the province has a very favourable environment for investment, French investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in Punjab, they will be provided with all possible facilities,” the chief minister stated.

The CM also congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being elected for the third time. He said the Chinese president’s ideology is based on high human values and broad thinking of public interest. Under his leadership, China has developed at a very fast pace.

Moreover, the CM has appointed Rai Mansab Ali Khan as chairman of CM complaint cell (South Punjab) and Makhdoom Altaf Babar as coordinator to chairman of CM complaint cell Punjab. He gave notifications to them at his office during a meeting as both thanked the CM for assigning the responsibility.

Meanwhile, the CM in his message on ‘Polio Day’ said polio continues to challenge lives by crippling children’s lives and all are required to contribute to establishing a polio-free society.

The CM added that special drive to eradicate polio is starting today in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Rajanpur. This campaign would continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad and it would be run for five days in other districts.

