Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We can down most Russian missiles, will improve

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:55am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

"The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine says world must stop Russia getting missiles from Iran

"Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones."

