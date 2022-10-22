AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five Indian soldiers killed in chopper crash near China border

AFP Published October 22, 2022 Updated October 22, 2022 12:08pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Five Indian army soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed near the country's disputed border with China, the defence ministry said on Saturday -- the second such fatal accident in the region this month.

The Advance Light Helicopter came down on Friday south of Tuting, a remote town near the Line of Actual Control which divides India's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state from Chinese territory.

Air traffic controllers had received a mayday call before the crash that suggested technical or mechanical failure, the ministry said in a statement.

Seven killed in India chopper crash

Four bodies had been recovered and rescuers were working to retrieve the fifth and final occupant of the helicopter, the statement said.

"The Indian Army offers deepest condolences (and) stands firmly with the bereaved families," it added.

The accident comes weeks after an Indian army pilot was killed while on a routine flight aboard a Cheetah helicopter at Tawang, further east in the state.

China and India fought a full-scale war in 1962 over control of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims in its entirety and considers part of Tibet.

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

Tensions have simmered between the countries since a clash elsewhere on their disputed Himalayan border in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead.

India Chopper crash Indian chopper

Comments

1000 characters

Five Indian soldiers killed in chopper crash near China border

'What are they cooking up now': PTI leaders question ECP ‘withholding’ written verdict

Q1 govt external borrowing climbs to $2.234bn

Power breakdown incident: Body recommends action against technical teams

Rohit says India relishing Pakistan ‘challenge’ in World Cup opener

China's Xi further cements power as party congress closes

Boris Johnson flies back to Britain to attempt rapid comeback

Failure to issue tax relief orders: FTO unearths hundreds of cases involving LTOs and RTOs

Fly Jinnah to commence operations next month

It’s a huge relief for nation

Read more stories