AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Oct 21, 2022
Despite political noise, KSE-100 ends with 0.18% gain

  • Closes positive after late value buying
BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 06:36pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a topsy-turvy ride on the final session of the week and the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a gain of 0.18% owing to late value buying.

Moreover, the market remained in anticipation of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) decision over Pakistan's grey-list status, set to be announced later on Friday.

By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index gained 76.44 points or 0.18% to close at 42,213.4.

KSE-100 falls 0.21% owing to weak economic cues

Investors adopted a cautious approach as trading activity remained subdued during the first half of the trading session. It then fell to the day’s low of 41,790.65, losing 346.39 points. On a weekly basis, the benchmark index gained 0.63%.

“Market opened on a negative note in the second half of trading session on news that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for making ‘false statements and incorrect declaration,’ triggering protests in various cities,” said Topline Securities in a report.

“However, value buying came in closing hours of the trade as index managed to close in the green zone,” it added.

Capital Stake, in its report, stated that PSX ended last trading session of the week flat.

“Indices swayed in both directions declining sharply in the beginning of second half, subsequent to news regarding disqualification of Imran Khan, till finally closing flat,” said the brokerage house.

On the economic front, Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Pakistan's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

Giving rationale behind the downgrade, the agency flagged worsening liquidity and policy risks.

Pakistan’s rupee finally ended its seven-session depreciation run against the US dollar, and registered a marginal appreciation of 0.05% or Re0.11 to close at 220.84.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 Index upwards included oil and gas exploration sector (47.58 points), power generation and distribution sector (20.38 points) and refinery sector (15.84 points).

Volume on the all-share index inched up to 289.6 million from 267.6 million on Thursday. Similarly, the value of shares traded improved to Rs7.9 billion from Rs6.3 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 30.6 million shares, followed by Pak Refinery with 21 million shares and Nishat PowerXD with 14.8 million shares

Shares of 338 companies were traded on Friday, of which 136 registered an increase, 176 recorded a fall, and 26 remained unchanged.

