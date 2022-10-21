AGL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.12%)
AVN 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
KEL 2.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.48%)
MLCF 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
PAEL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TPL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.51%)
TPLP 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
TRG 123.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.95%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.92%)
BR100 4,218 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 15,810 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.28%)
KSE100 42,042 Decreased By -95.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,493 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Closure of girls’ school in Gujar Khan condemned

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 07:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Scores of parents and guardians of students have strongly protested over the closure of Government Girls Primary School located in Gujar Khan tehsil of Rawalpindi, which has reportedly deprived hundreds of female students of the opportunity of acquiring affordable education.

The school was closed some two years ago on the pretext of merging it into a high school.

However, this step by the government authorities has attracted strong backlash in Sanghoori area of Gujar Khan in district Rawalpindi where the school is located.

In this regard, parents/guardians of hundreds of students, who have been affected by the school’s closure, have been gathering at Captain Sarwar Shaheed Road in protest against the school’s continued closure.

Speaking on the occasion, the protestors, on Thursday, said, the school was providing education to hundreds of female children mostly belonging to poor families who could not afford getting their children admitted at private schools.

The protestors have written to provincial government high-ups, including Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, seeking intervention for the reopening of the school.

The protestors also demanded of Commissioner Rawalpindi division, deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, and the chief executive officer (CEO) District Education Authority, Rawalpindi to address the issue at the earliest and take steps for reopening the school.

“This is the only government school in the area that provided education to female students and it has been shut down. I have no option but to get my five-year-old daughter admitted at a private school but I cannot afford the fee,” deplored Amir Khan, one of the protestors, calling upon the government authorities to open the school.

“I am a poor labourer with a daily income of 800 rupees and can’t afford to send my daughter to a private school for education,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

students parents Closure of girls school Gujar Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Closure of girls’ school in Gujar Khan condemned

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Oil steady as rate hike talk counters China demand hopes

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

Read more stories