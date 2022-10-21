AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.48%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.73%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
MLCF 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,836 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,047 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,493 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Prioritising geo-economics required to achieve security objectives: ex-adviser

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 07:26am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Former national security adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday emphasised that achieving national security objectives is not possible without prioritising geo-economics through intensified economic diplomacy.

Yusuf was addressing the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad’s (ISSI) second “Thought Leaders Forum”, titled “Significance of National Security Policy in the Changing Geopolitical Situation”.

He said that the national security policy document, approved by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gives direction to the State on where to go.

He said that the conversations on trade, and regional and global connectivity needs to be improved and should be more insightful with less rhetoric.

He stressed the need of ensuring economic and human security in the country. For this purpose, he stated that we need to focus on prioritising our policies, redistribute our resources, and ensure the continuity of policies with a special focus on economic diplomacy.

He said that the national security policy document approved by the previous government also contains the implementation plan, adding that there is a need to start work on the mechanism.

The former NSA also pointed out that the world order has changed and no one will support us out of the way, as that time is now over. He said that we need to set our own priorities and act on them accordingly.

He further stated that pursuing an independent foreign policy is impossible unless we work on improving our economy, adding, we are facing $ 30 billion to $ 35 billion deficit and how can one talk about pursuing an independent foreign policy.

To achieve economic security, he also suggested holding a serious dialogue among the political parties, as well as between the public and private sectors.

He also insisted on sustained efforts towards combating climate change and its impacts, adding that Pakistan is sharply going from a food security country towards a country with food insecurity.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, ISSI in his welcome remarks highlighted the relevance of the topic chosen for discussion.

Earlier, Dr Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, in his introductory remarks apprised the audience about the significance of the Thought Leaders Forum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Moeed Yusuf national security geo economics economic diplomacy

Comments

1000 characters

Prioritising geo-economics required to achieve security objectives: ex-adviser

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Oil steady as rate hike talk counters China demand hopes

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

Read more stories