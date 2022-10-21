Prioritising geo-economics required to achieve security objectives: ex-adviser

ISLAMABAD: Former national security adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday emphasised that achieving national security objectives is not possible without prioritising geo-economics through intensified economic diplomacy.

Yusuf was addressing the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad’s (ISSI) second “Thought Leaders Forum”, titled “Significance of National Security Policy in the Changing Geopolitical Situation”.

He said that the national security policy document, approved by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gives direction to the State on where to go.

He said that the conversations on trade, and regional and global connectivity needs to be improved and should be more insightful with less rhetoric.

He stressed the need of ensuring economic and human security in the country. For this purpose, he stated that we need to focus on prioritising our policies, redistribute our resources, and ensure the continuity of policies with a special focus on economic diplomacy.

He said that the national security policy document approved by the previous government also contains the implementation plan, adding that there is a need to start work on the mechanism.

The former NSA also pointed out that the world order has changed and no one will support us out of the way, as that time is now over. He said that we need to set our own priorities and act on them accordingly.

He further stated that pursuing an independent foreign policy is impossible unless we work on improving our economy, adding, we are facing $ 30 billion to $ 35 billion deficit and how can one talk about pursuing an independent foreign policy.

To achieve economic security, he also suggested holding a serious dialogue among the political parties, as well as between the public and private sectors.

He also insisted on sustained efforts towards combating climate change and its impacts, adding that Pakistan is sharply going from a food security country towards a country with food insecurity.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, ISSI in his welcome remarks highlighted the relevance of the topic chosen for discussion.

Earlier, Dr Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, in his introductory remarks apprised the audience about the significance of the Thought Leaders Forum.

