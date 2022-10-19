AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
US-qualified experts urged to help improve Pak-US relations

Press Release Published 19 Oct, 2022 06:58am
FAISALABAD: Pakistani scientists, doctors and experts qualified from US must pledge to improve bilateral relations between the two countries on the 75th anniversary of Pak-US relations, said Karl R Rogers, Deputy Public Affairs Officer US Consulate General, Lahore.

Speaking at a special function of Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN), North Punjab chapter, he said the number of Pakistani scholars who had completed their PhD from different US universities have jumped to 37,000. “They belong to diverse sectors and also include male and female who have excelled in their relevant fields,” he said and added that they had not only contributed their role in the development of US but are also poised to serve Pakistan in order to accelerate the process of socio-economic development, eliminate poverty and promote interfaith harmony.

He also stressed the need for people to people contacts and said that it is a prerequisite to strengthen our relations at the grass root level. He also commended the services of Syed Khurram Abbas Gillani President Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) North Punjab Chapter and hoped that he would play a key role in the promotion of interfaith harmony in this region.

Dr Khurram Tariq, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) also addressed the function and said that the US is one of the oldest trade partners of Pakistan. “US is not only extending financial assistance but also running twenty different programs for the overall uplift of Pakistan,” he said and particularly mentioned fully funded Fulbright Scholarships and said Pakistanis who availed this unique opportunity are now providing productive services in Pakistan as well as in America.

He said apart from this role, they are also contributing for the promotion of social, economic activities in addition to giving a new impetus to interfaith harmony. He said that the world is making progress with an amazing speed but Pakistan is lagging far behind the regional countries. He hoped that Pak-US alumni belonging to North Punjab Chapter would play a key role in gearing up the process of development in this region by utilizing their knowledge and skills and expertise.

Newly elected president of the Pak-US Alumni Network North Punjab Chapter, Syed Khurram Gillani also spoke on the occasion and said we must strengthen Pak-US relations at the grass root level. He also explained his efforts for interfaith harmony and said that PAUN would play a key role in the promotion of a tolerant society in addition to providing education and other basic facilities to the marginalized sectors of the society.

