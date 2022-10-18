AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
Pakistan

Elahi approves Lahore Master Plan 2050

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2022 06:49am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the Lahore Master Plan 2050 and consented to a one-window operation facility for expatriate Pakistanis in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA)’s housing schemes.

While chairing a meeting of the LDA Governing Body on Monday, the CM said that now the overseas Pakistanis would be able to purchase plots from the LDA in one day.

The plot’s transfer facility would be provided to them on the same day, he added.

Chief Minister also said that the investment of expatriates was being secured; “no bureaucratic would be allowed to disturb them”. He directed the concerned officials to materialize the Shahdara plan for starting the construction work.

Talking about the master plan, he said that the residential needs of the growing population would be taken into consideration in the master plan and those living in suburbs would be provided with the facilities to reduce the burden in Lahore. “Large-scale planting will be done to establish buffer zones,” he added.

He further stated that the public transport system would also be developed on modern lines; “besides this, interchanges and flyovers would be constructed to ease movement”. Instead of acquiring more agricultural lands, multi-storey building culture should be promoted, he added.

The meeting also approved to construct the overhead bridge for motorcyclists in Azadi Chowk and the construction of a flyover and underpass to make Akbar Chowk signal free. Amendments in LDA Building and Zoning Regulation 2019 were also approved.

It was further approved to negotiate with the parties to acquire land in Johar Town, Mouza Chak Mozing, and resolve disputes in LDA Avenue-1.

The constitution of a development sub-committee was also approved for LDA schemes and it was decided that the parliamentarians would also be included in this committee.

It was agreed to solve the unresolved issues in Mouza Kharak, Khyber Block Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi according to the judicial and legal orders.

The extension of the payment period for LDA Avenue-1 arrears and the lifting of the moratorium on development work for TEPA were approved. Regularization of pending plots in Johar Town and the LDA Governing Body’s previous meeting decisions were also approved.

On this occasion, Consultant Master Planning David gave a detailed briefing on Lahore Master Plan 2050.

Economic development, regional strategy and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Punjab Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, former principal secretary G. M. Sikandar, WASA Lahore Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, parliamentarians, secretaries, members of the Governing Body, LDA DG, WASA MD and others attended the meeting.

