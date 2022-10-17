AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
Oct 17, 2022
Ukraine nuclear plant disconnected from power grid after Russian shelling

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 12:09pm
KYIV: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the national power grid on Monday following Russian shelling, prompting backup diesel generators to kick in, state nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.

“Russian terrorists once again shelled critical infrastructure substations in Ukraine-controlled territory, resulting in the shutdown of the last 750 kV ZNPP-Dniprovska communications line at 03:59,” it said in a statement.

Russia to use own nuclear fuel at Zaporizhzhia plant

Russian forces have occupied the plant in southern Ukraine, Europe’s largest, since shortly after invading Ukraine nearly eight months ago but it is operated by Ukrainian staff.

