APPMA to participate in Frankfurt Book Fair

LAHORE: A 14-member delegation of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) will participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair from 19th to 23rd under the leadership of Khamis Saeed Butt.

Other members of the delegation include Fayyaz Ahmad Qadri, Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Hafeez, Athar Naseer Johary, Fawad Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Hafiz Shurhabeel, Naveed Akhtar Sheikh, Rana Fiaz Ahmad, Muhammad Nadeem, Zahid Iqbal, Muhammad Shakeel and Yasir Siddique.

