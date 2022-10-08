Healthx enters Pakistan

KARACHI: Healthx, powered by Trudoc International, a multinational healthcare management company formally launched in Pakistan. Healthx is part of a global group with operations in over 10+ countries and a customer ecosystem of 24 million plus lives across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

It is a 24/7, membership (subscription) based, data driven, hybrid, primary care delivery model with both digital and physical touch points (At Home, At Office, At Hospital, when traveling) dotted strategically all across the patient life cycle.

Khaqan Sikander, company’s Chief Executive Officer while addressing a press conference in Karachi, said, “We combine next-generation technology with personalised in-person home health services to provide 24/7 access to qualified, full time employed, licensed & experienced healthcare professionals, doctors, psychologists& wellness (nutritionists/fitness) experts.”

