Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
United Distributors   30.6.2022        Nil        (352.405)       (9.99)       28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Pakistan Limited      Year Ended                                               02.30.P.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Power Cement          30.6.2022        Nil        (443.949)       (0.62)       28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited               Year Ended       Nil                                     10.00.A.M        28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Colony Textile        30.6.2022        Nil        286.311         0.57         27.10.2022    20.10.2022 to
mills Limited         Year Ended                                               10.00.A.M        27.10.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
Universal Network     30.6.2022        Nil        15.945          0.65         28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
System                Year Ended                                               04.00.P.M.       28.10.2022
Limited (GEM)                                                                  AGM
Idrees Textile        30.6.2022        Nil        432.006         21.76        27.10.2022    25.10.2022 to
Mills Limited         Year Ended                                               03.00.P.M.       01.11.2022
                                                                               AGM
Hala Enterprises      30.6.2022        Nil        11.784          0.91         28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited               Year Ended                                               10.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
First Equity          30.6.2022        Nil        (6.724)         (0.13)       22.12.2022    11.12.2022 to
Modaraba              Year Ended                                               10.30.A.M.       22.12.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                                                       AGM
AEL Textiles          30.6.2022        Nil        (13.894)        (1.74)       28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited               Year Ended                                               10.00.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
First Fidelity        30.6.2022        Nil        (6.215)         (0.24)       27.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Leasing Modaraba      Year Ended                                               11.30.A.M.       27.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Sana Industries       30.6.2022        10%        128.288         10.60        28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Limited               Year Ended                                               03.30.P.M.       28.10.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                                                       AGM
Landmark Spinning     30.6.2022        Nil        (14.290)        (1.18)       27.10.2022   20.10.2022 lto
Industries            Year Ended                                               03.30.P.M.       27.10.2022
Limited                                                                        AGM
Service Industries    30.6.2022        Nil        (11.370)        (0.82)       28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Textiles Limited      Year Ended                                               09.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
S.G. Power Limited    30.6.2022        Nil        (0.645)         (0.036)      27.10.2022    24.10.2022 to
                      Year Ended                                               10.30.A.M.       27.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Kohinoor              30.6.2022        Nil        32.964          1.09         28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Industries Limited    Year Ended                                               11.00.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
First Imrooz          30.6.2022        55%        24.369          8.12         28.10.2022    15.10.2022 to
Modaraba              Year Ended                                               11.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Kohinoor Power        30.6.2022        Nil        (3.238)         (0.26)       28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Company Limited       Year Ended                                               11.30.A.M.       28.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
Data Agro Limited     30.6.2022        Nil        2.677           0.67         28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
                      Year Ended                                               11.00.A.M.       30.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
==========================================================================================================

