KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== United Distributors 30.6.2022 Nil (352.405) (9.99) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Pakistan Limited Year Ended 02.30.P.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Power Cement 30.6.2022 Nil (443.949) (0.62) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended Nil 10.00.A.M 28.10.2022 AGM Colony Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 286.311 0.57 27.10.2022 20.10.2022 to mills Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M 27.10.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM Universal Network 30.6.2022 Nil 15.945 0.65 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to System Year Ended 04.00.P.M. 28.10.2022 Limited (GEM) AGM Idrees Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 432.006 21.76 27.10.2022 25.10.2022 to Mills Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 01.11.2022 AGM Hala Enterprises 30.6.2022 Nil 11.784 0.91 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM First Equity 30.6.2022 Nil (6.724) (0.13) 22.12.2022 11.12.2022 to Modaraba Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 22.12.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM AEL Textiles 30.6.2022 Nil (13.894) (1.74) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM First Fidelity 30.6.2022 Nil (6.215) (0.24) 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Leasing Modaraba Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 27.10.2022 AGM Sana Industries 30.6.2022 10% 128.288 10.60 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 03.30.P.M. 28.10.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM Landmark Spinning 30.6.2022 Nil (14.290) (1.18) 27.10.2022 20.10.2022 lto Industries Year Ended 03.30.P.M. 27.10.2022 Limited AGM Service Industries 30.6.2022 Nil (11.370) (0.82) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Textiles Limited Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM S.G. Power Limited 30.6.2022 Nil (0.645) (0.036) 27.10.2022 24.10.2022 to Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 27.10.2022 AGM Kohinoor 30.6.2022 Nil 32.964 1.09 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Industries Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM First Imrooz 30.6.2022 55% 24.369 8.12 28.10.2022 15.10.2022 to Modaraba Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Kohinoor Power 30.6.2022 Nil (3.238) (0.26) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Company Limited Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.10.2022 AGM Data Agro Limited 30.6.2022 Nil 2.677 0.67 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 30.10.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

