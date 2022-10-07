Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
United Distributors 30.6.2022 Nil (352.405) (9.99) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Pakistan Limited Year Ended 02.30.P.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Power Cement 30.6.2022 Nil (443.949) (0.62) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended Nil 10.00.A.M 28.10.2022
AGM
Colony Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 286.311 0.57 27.10.2022 20.10.2022 to
mills Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M 27.10.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Universal Network 30.6.2022 Nil 15.945 0.65 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
System Year Ended 04.00.P.M. 28.10.2022
Limited (GEM) AGM
Idrees Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 432.006 21.76 27.10.2022 25.10.2022 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 01.11.2022
AGM
Hala Enterprises 30.6.2022 Nil 11.784 0.91 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
First Equity 30.6.2022 Nil (6.724) (0.13) 22.12.2022 11.12.2022 to
Modaraba Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 22.12.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
AEL Textiles 30.6.2022 Nil (13.894) (1.74) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
First Fidelity 30.6.2022 Nil (6.215) (0.24) 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Leasing Modaraba Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 27.10.2022
AGM
Sana Industries 30.6.2022 10% 128.288 10.60 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 03.30.P.M. 28.10.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Landmark Spinning 30.6.2022 Nil (14.290) (1.18) 27.10.2022 20.10.2022 lto
Industries Year Ended 03.30.P.M. 27.10.2022
Limited AGM
Service Industries 30.6.2022 Nil (11.370) (0.82) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Textiles Limited Year Ended 09.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
S.G. Power Limited 30.6.2022 Nil (0.645) (0.036) 27.10.2022 24.10.2022 to
Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 27.10.2022
AGM
Kohinoor 30.6.2022 Nil 32.964 1.09 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Industries Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
First Imrooz 30.6.2022 55% 24.369 8.12 28.10.2022 15.10.2022 to
Modaraba Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Kohinoor Power 30.6.2022 Nil (3.238) (0.26) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Company Limited Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.10.2022
AGM
Data Agro Limited 30.6.2022 Nil 2.677 0.67 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 30.10.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
