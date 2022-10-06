PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan says U-turn is good…

“Hey London eat your heart out!” “Ha ha indeed and I hear Parveen Rashid has been granted leave without pay for the one month that his ward is in London…”

“Two things my friend first and foremost it’s not Parveen but Parvez Rashid, you can’t play around with gender anymore….”

“You mean with the transgender bill being opposed in parliament…”

“For Pete’s sake, no, but because the guy can take you to court and your defense that the fault lies with your key board may not stand up in court…”

“I can always appeal and as you know the present day judiciary has given some verdicts at odds with previous decisions….”

“So? That means that this focus on past precedence is a thing of the past and need I add may…”

“Some recent observations of a supreme court judge are at complete odds with the decision of the same…”

“Hey as The Khan says U-turn is good that reminds me does anyone from The Khan party know the Nazi salute….”

“Not applicable – the salute maybe the same but the Germans said Heil Hitler while we all know Hitler is dead.”

“Right anyway my friend, for your information, Parvez Rashid has been working without pay for more than four years – since the Dawn leaks even though he was neither the leak nor the….”

“I hear Unkill Shahbaz is also a happy camper – now all he has to deal with is the man Without A portfolio taking not very subtle potshots at him…”

“Yeah, yeah, anyway it was becoming imperative for Maryam Nawaz to go to London as soon as she got the passport and it took her less than two days to depart…”

“Well she has to do a little surgery that is not available here….”

“Cosmetic or non-cosmetic?”

“I am not sure anyway you are right she had to go to London, apparently Whatsapp or skype or facebook or whatever she used to converse with daddy was no longer adequate to downplay the rising influence of Brother Hussain with daddy and…”

“How can you say that?”

“Remember when Hussain Nawaz came on television while the Team Maryam was bad mouthing Unkill and he said Shahbaz Sharif is my Prime Minister and he is Maryam’s Prime Minister as well…”

“Yes I remember, so you reckon she aint taking no more chances so she aint coming back till daddy comes back….”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022