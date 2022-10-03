AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
AVN 77.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.25%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
EFERT 78.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FCCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.2%)
TPL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.3%)
TREET 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.64%)
TRG 134.58 Increased By ▲ 5.73 (4.45%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,754 Increased By 221.6 (1.43%)
KSE100 41,330 Increased By 200.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 141 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks drag Australian shares lower, focus on RBA decision

Reuters Published October 3, 2022 Updated October 3, 2022 01:50pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by banks and tech stocks, as investors braced for another half-point rate hike by the central bank in its fight against red-hot inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 6,456.90, with about 655 million shares changing hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 826 million shares.

The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday, wrapping up its worst month since June. It is going to be tricky for the Australian market to make sustained headway, given what is happening with the US Federal Reserve, the US dollar and Europe as we head into winter, said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

“Any rally that does happen will just be another bear market rally that we have seen,” said Jennings, adding that the narrative from the RBA’s meeting should be pretty much in line with market expectation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday and increase borrowing costs further than previously thought to tame red-hot inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Financials slipped 0.3%, hitting their lowest in three months.

The “Big Four” banks fell between 0.1% and 0.3%. Technology stocks tracked losses in their Wall Street peers at the end of last week and retreated 1.3%.

Australian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes

Software firms Brainchip Holdings and Xero fell 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks advanced 1% on strong crude prices.

Woodside Energy and Santos added 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Infomedia slumped 6.4% after the automotive software firm ended negotiations with Solera Holdings and the TA Consortium regarding their A$638.8 million ($410.56 million) takeover proposals.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 1% lower at 10,959.45, its lowest since early July.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Banks drag Australian shares lower, focus on RBA decision

FY22 domestic consumption of POL products: Sales tax collection declines 54.4pc to Rs107bn YoY

Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Read more stories