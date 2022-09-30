Unicol ranked amongst top exporters of Pakistan

TEXT: Incorporated on November 25, 2003 Unicol Limited is a Public limited unlisted company having equal shareholding between Faran Sugar Mills Limited, Mehran Sugar Mills Limited and Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited. All three sponsor companies are listed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and are based out of leading business groups that is the Bawany Group,Hasham Group and Ghulam Faruque Group.

The Company commenced its operations in August 2007, and since thenUnicol has continually grown over a fifteen-year period. The main objective of the Company has been to produce and market the finest quality of superfine ethanol being produced from molasses. Unicol initiated its operations with a state-of-the-art French plant having an installed capacity of 28,000 MT per annum which was further expanded in the year 2014 making the total ethanol producing capacity 56,000 MT per annum. Unicol exports its complete production of ethanol to various regions across the globe in bulk along with ISO/ FCL Containers.

Unicol produces various grades of ethanol including super fine ENA Anhydrous (99.9%), ENA (>96%) and B Grade (>92%). The company's ethanol product has various uses in different industries such as Pharmaceuticals, Printing, Cleaning Products, Perfumes, Personal Care Products,Detergents/Fabric Softener, Vinegar & Yeast, Paints & Varnish, Fuel, Preserving Agents and Chemical Manufacturing. Unicol is proud to be one of the few local suppliers registered with MNCs globally.

Since Inception, the Unicol brand has been synonymous with quality, making it the preferred choice of our customers.

Shortly after the expansion of ethanol plant in 2014, Unicol installed a European Technology Liquid CO2 plant of 6,000 MT per annum in order to cater to the CO2demand of carbonated soft drink manufacturers. The Company further expanded its CO2 business by installing a 12,000 MT per annum line in 2017.

Unicol is accredited with Good Manufacturing Practices (“cGMP”), International Standards Organization’s (“ISO”) 9001 certification and ISO 14001 certification. The CO2 plant was given ISO 22000 certification for processing of food grade liquid CO2 gas along with Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (“OHSAS”) 18001. These certifications are an endorsement of Unicol’s product quality in line with the company’s long term vision.

