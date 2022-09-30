AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Unicol ranked amongst top exporters of Pakistan

Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

TEXT: Incorporated on November 25, 2003 Unicol Limited is a Public limited unlisted company having equal shareholding between Faran Sugar Mills Limited, Mehran Sugar Mills Limited and Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited. All three sponsor companies are listed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and are based out of leading business groups that is the Bawany Group,Hasham Group and Ghulam Faruque Group.

The Company commenced its operations in August 2007, and since thenUnicol has continually grown over a fifteen-year period. The main objective of the Company has been to produce and market the finest quality of superfine ethanol being produced from molasses. Unicol initiated its operations with a state-of-the-art French plant having an installed capacity of 28,000 MT per annum which was further expanded in the year 2014 making the total ethanol producing capacity 56,000 MT per annum. Unicol exports its complete production of ethanol to various regions across the globe in bulk along with ISO/ FCL Containers.

Unicol produces various grades of ethanol including super fine ENA Anhydrous (99.9%), ENA (>96%) and B Grade (>92%). The company's ethanol product has various uses in different industries such as Pharmaceuticals, Printing, Cleaning Products, Perfumes, Personal Care Products,Detergents/Fabric Softener, Vinegar & Yeast, Paints & Varnish, Fuel, Preserving Agents and Chemical Manufacturing. Unicol is proud to be one of the few local suppliers registered with MNCs globally.

Since Inception, the Unicol brand has been synonymous with quality, making it the preferred choice of our customers.

Shortly after the expansion of ethanol plant in 2014, Unicol installed a European Technology Liquid CO2 plant of 6,000 MT per annum in order to cater to the CO2demand of carbonated soft drink manufacturers. The Company further expanded its CO2 business by installing a 12,000 MT per annum line in 2017.

Unicol is accredited with Good Manufacturing Practices (“cGMP”), International Standards Organization’s (“ISO”) 9001 certification and ISO 14001 certification. The CO2 plant was given ISO 22000 certification for processing of food grade liquid CO2 gas along with Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (“OHSAS”) 18001. These certifications are an endorsement of Unicol’s product quality in line with the company’s long term vision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Faran Sugar Mills Limited Unicol Mehran Sugar Mills Limited Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Unicol ranked amongst top exporters of Pakistan

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories