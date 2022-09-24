AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan next week: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior Minister says Dar will help the government’s economic team
BR Web Desk Published September 24, 2022
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan next week, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Sanaullah said Dar will facilitate the government’s economic team upon return.

He further said that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan before the next general elections.

“He has accepted this and … whenever elections happen, Nawaz Sharif will be back in Pakistan before that.”

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

A day ago, an accountability court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrants of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The same court on December 10, 2017, had declared Dar, the main accused, a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings in a corruption case.

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir heard a petition seeking the reversal of the arrest warrants against the PML-N leader, who is in London. He had pleaded that he should not be arrested when he returns home.

Assets beyond means case: Dar files plea against arrest warrant

In his petition, Dar said that he wanted to surrender before the court.

During the hearing, the PML-N leader’s counsel Qazi Misbah said the former minister will come straight to court as soon as he lands in Pakistan.

The accountability court accepted the PML-N leader’s request and suspended his arrest warrants till October 7. Judge Bashir has also barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Dar.

