PFA confiscates 9,600 litre rancid oil

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has thwarted an attempt to supply a consignment of 9,600 litre untraceable loose oil in the provincial metropolis carried from adjacent area of Lahore on Friday.

The raid was conducted on a tip off of the vigilance cell under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon at Gujjumata. He said that thousands of litres of rancid oil were being carried on a vehicle (LRO 9701) which was taken into custody during the raid. He said the rancid oil was to be supplied to different food chains. He added that counterfeiters usually adopt wicked practices to mint money and they sell rancid oil in the market as edible oil after adding in oil extracted from animal fat.

The PFA DG said that food authority has been taking all possible measures to control the adulteration in Punjab, in this connection the provincial food authority has introduced biodiesel application to eliminate adulteration of rancid oil.

Jadoon further said only biodiesel companies will be authorized to purchase and supply of rancid oil. While a complete record of purchase, delivery and consumption of oil will be entered in the application as well as food authority will ensure its implementation at any cost, he added.

He has requested people to support PFA in order to root out the menace of adulteration from society.

