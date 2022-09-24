Punjab govt approves 12 development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved 12 development schemes of various sectors worth over Rs 43 billion.

These schemes were approved in a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), which was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Friday. Punjab Planning and Development Board Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included construction of judicial complex at Ferozewala, District Sheikhupura, at the cost of Rs. 1,746.960 million and IT-based profiling of government employees at the cost of Rs 427.254 million.

Moreover, it also gave a green signal for rehabilitation of a 9.5-km road from Phoolnagar (Old Multan Road) to Head Ballokilength at the cost of Rs 1,291.156 million, rehabilitation of 28-km Chunian to Khuddian Road at the cost of Rs 1,140.002 million, rehabilitation of 98.95-km Kasur-Depalpur Road at the cost of Rs 13,443.101 million, rehabilitation/improvement of 19.50-km Safdarabad-Manawala Road at the cost of Rs 1,035.110 million, rehabilitation/improvement of 23.75-km Sheikhupura-Sargodha Road at Farooqabad at the cost of Rs 1,401.905 million, rehabilitation/improvement of 28.85-km Sheikhupura-Sharaqpur Road at the cost of Rs 1,753.817 million and rehabilitation/improvement of 99-km Lahore-Jaranwala at the cost of Rs 8,749.430 million.

The government also approved construction, widening and improvement of a 45-km road from Hafizabad to Gujrat, via Head Khanki along the Lower Chenab Canal, at the cost of Rs 8,215.829 million, rehabilitation of a 40.2-km road from Chiniot to Pindi Bhattian M-2 Interchange at the cost of Rs 3,239.498 million and reconstruction/rehabilitation of 13.80-km Gujranwala-Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian Road at the cost of Rs. 919.650 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022