AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt approves 12 development schemes

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved 12 development schemes of various sectors worth over Rs 43 billion.

These schemes were approved in a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), which was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Friday. Punjab Planning and Development Board Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included construction of judicial complex at Ferozewala, District Sheikhupura, at the cost of Rs. 1,746.960 million and IT-based profiling of government employees at the cost of Rs 427.254 million.

Moreover, it also gave a green signal for rehabilitation of a 9.5-km road from Phoolnagar (Old Multan Road) to Head Ballokilength at the cost of Rs 1,291.156 million, rehabilitation of 28-km Chunian to Khuddian Road at the cost of Rs 1,140.002 million, rehabilitation of 98.95-km Kasur-Depalpur Road at the cost of Rs 13,443.101 million, rehabilitation/improvement of 19.50-km Safdarabad-Manawala Road at the cost of Rs 1,035.110 million, rehabilitation/improvement of 23.75-km Sheikhupura-Sargodha Road at Farooqabad at the cost of Rs 1,401.905 million, rehabilitation/improvement of 28.85-km Sheikhupura-Sharaqpur Road at the cost of Rs 1,753.817 million and rehabilitation/improvement of 99-km Lahore-Jaranwala at the cost of Rs 8,749.430 million.

The government also approved construction, widening and improvement of a 45-km road from Hafizabad to Gujrat, via Head Khanki along the Lower Chenab Canal, at the cost of Rs 8,215.829 million, rehabilitation of a 40.2-km road from Chiniot to Pindi Bhattian M-2 Interchange at the cost of Rs 3,239.498 million and reconstruction/rehabilitation of 13.80-km Gujranwala-Hafizabad-Pindi Bhattian Road at the cost of Rs. 919.650 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government PDWP development schemes Abdullah Khan Sumbal

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt approves 12 development schemes

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

$2,000 and above: ECs must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories