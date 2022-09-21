AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Indian shares flat ahead of Fed rate hike

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:25am
BENGALURU: Indian shares were treading water on Wednesday as investors braced for a hefty rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.04% to 17,822, while the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 59,732.61 at 0347 GMT. The Fed is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day.

Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75-basis-point hike and a 19% probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase.

Meanwhile, India’s government is in no hurry to push inflation - now hovering near 7% and eight-year highs - back to the central bank’s 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Indian shares rise 1% as global markets recover; Fed in focus

Among stock, shares of Central Bank of India jumped 12% after the Reserve Bank of India took the state-owned commercial bank off its prompt corrective action list.

