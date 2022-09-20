AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
AVN 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
EPCL 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.17%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FLYNG 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.26%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
OGDC 77.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TPLP 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.6%)
TREET 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
TRG 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.56%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,147 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,404 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 41,430 Decreased By -90.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise 1% as global markets recover; Fed in focus

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 10:37am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on US Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1% to 17,797, as of 0347 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.97% at 59,712.10.

The Nifty IT index, metals index and auto index were top gainers rising 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Indian shares rise as finance, autos gain; central banks in focus

Shares of Ircon International gained 4% after winning an order worth 2.56 billion Indian rupees ($32.13 million).

Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise 1% as global markets recover; Fed in focus

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

KE terms power to levy tax ‘govt domain’

UN chief warns education becoming ‘great divider’

Iran tells ICJ US illegally froze Iranian assets

Read more stories