Sep 15, 2022
Israel army kills Palestinian teen: medical sources

AFP Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 02:50pm
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian teenager was killed Thursday during clashes with the Israeli army near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, medical sources said.

Uday Salah, 17, was “killed by a bullet to the head fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers in Kafr Dan, Jenin governorate”, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces were “mapping out the homes of the terrorists who killed Major Bar Falah and arresting suspects throughout the occupied West Bank”.

Falah was killed on Wednesday in clashes near the Jalameh checkpoint, north of Jenin, which also killed Palestinians Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that soldiers had raided the family homes of both Ahmed and Abdul Rahman Abed, and arrested “Amer Taha Abed, who is the cousin of the martyr Ahmed Abed.”

Palestinians working in Israel strike over demand for bank accounts

Israel has occupied the occupied West Bank since 1967 when it captured the territory from Jordan.

