AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
AVN 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.35%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 15.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
UNITY 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
WAVES 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 2.4 (0.06%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,934 Increased By 71.5 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,706 Increased By 43.4 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Road-toll operator Salik aims to raise $817mn in Dubai IPO

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 09:51am
Follow us

DUBAI: Dubai road-toll operator Salik priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams a share, according to Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Tuesday, valuing the issue at around 3 billion dirhams ($817 million).

Salik is the third state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai, in a programme aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Cornerstone investors UAE Strategic Investment Fund, Dubai Holding, Shamal Holding and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, have committed about 606 million dirhams, the report said.

Salik’s offer price was announced through advertisements in local media, and was determined following investor engagement that saw significant strong initial demand indications from both local and international investors, the newspaper added.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November to turn Salik, then a division of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), into a public company.

Gulf markets ride high on upbeat oil prices

The listing of Salik and nine other government-linked entities was intended to boost stock market activity. Salik, which was launched in 2007 and has 3.6 million vehicles registered on the toll system, is selling 1.5 billion shares.

Salik had a series of investor meetings ahead of the IPO, which confirmed appetite for the offering and expectations from investors, its Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Al Haddad told Reuters in an interview last week.

MENA Dubai Dubai’s index Salik UAE Strategic Investment Fund, Dubai Holding

Comments

1000 characters

Road-toll operator Salik aims to raise $817mn in Dubai IPO

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

Read more stories