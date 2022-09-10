AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
 -                               -                 -                  -                     -     
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Last date of renunciation payment

Comments

1000 characters

Last date of renunciation/payment

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories