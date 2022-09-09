Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Descon Oxychem
Ltd 30.6.2022 20% (f) 470.877 2.69 20.10.2022 12.10.2022 to
Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 20.10.2022
AGM
Sindh Modaraba 30.6.2022 12% (F) 66.313 1.47 26.10.2022 19.10.2022 to
Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 26.10.2022
AGM
First Dawood 30.6.2022 Nil 7.460 0.050 24.10.2022 17.10.2022 to
Investment Bank Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 24.10.2022
Limited AGM
Bestway Cement
Ltd - - - - 07.10.2022 01.10.2022 to
03.00.P.M. 07.10.2022
AGM
The Universal
Insurance - - - - 29.09.2022 22.09.2022 to
Company Limited 10.30.A.M. 29.09.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
