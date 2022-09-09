KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Descon Oxychem Ltd 30.6.2022 20% (f) 470.877 2.69 20.10.2022 12.10.2022 to Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 20.10.2022 AGM Sindh Modaraba 30.6.2022 12% (F) 66.313 1.47 26.10.2022 19.10.2022 to Year Ended 10.30.A.M. 26.10.2022 AGM First Dawood 30.6.2022 Nil 7.460 0.050 24.10.2022 17.10.2022 to Investment Bank Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 24.10.2022 Limited AGM Bestway Cement Ltd - - - - 07.10.2022 01.10.2022 to 03.00.P.M. 07.10.2022 AGM The Universal Insurance - - - - 29.09.2022 22.09.2022 to Company Limited 10.30.A.M. 29.09.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

