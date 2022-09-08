AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
Sep 08, 2022
Pakistan

Minister, Chinese team discuss ways to improve Punjab’s health system

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
LAHORE: A Chinese delegation in a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday discussed possibility to enhance collaboration with China for further improvement of health system and extending better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

Various measures were discussed for further improvement of health system while the Chinese delegation appreciated the efforts of Dr Rashid for providing better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Dr Hussain Jafari and members of the Chinese delegation were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Due to the better policy of the Imran Khan government, the corona virus has affected Pakistan less than the rest of the countries, she said.

She said the Punjab government conducted a successful vaccination campaign throughout the province.

The government of China has supported Pakistan a lot. A state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being built in Punjab and government hospitals across the province are also being upgraded, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid added that every family in Punjab is getting Rs one million free treatment through the health facility card. So far, more than two million people in Punjab have received free treatment facility from empaneled government and private hospitals through health facility card. Punjab is running the largest thalassemia programme in the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid Imran Khan Chinese delegation government of China

